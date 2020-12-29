Air Task Force destroys hideout, neutralizes terrorists in Borno ― DHQ

Air Task Force destroys hideout, neutralizes terrorists in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday said that the troops of the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed hideouts of insurgents and neutralized several bandits at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

