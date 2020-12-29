



Be alive in your responsibilities, Kogi traditional ruler urges fellow rulers

The Paramount ruler of Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, the Olujumu of Ijumu has charged other traditional rulers in the kingdom to be alive to their responsibilities by cooperating with Ijumu Development Union to enable the union, promote unity and peace in the Local Government. Oba Ayeni gave the charge on Monday at the […]

