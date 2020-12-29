



COVID-19: Edo govt tasks residents on protection of senior citizens

Worried by the recent upsurge in cases of coronavirus, Edo State Government has urged residents to adequately protect elderly persons who are most vulnerable to the disease. In a statement in Benin, on Tuesday, by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, he explained that with the resurgence of the deadly disease, the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune