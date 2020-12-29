COVID-19: Our hospitals are not rendering skeletal services ― FCTA

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
COVID-19: Our hospitals are not rendering skeletal services ― FCTA

rendering skeletal services , FCT minister, Youths, violence, Executive Legislative APC members, adequate power supply in Abuja, civil servants , Public Service Reforms, FCT , FCTA, Apo illegal trade, mechanics

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, denied media report (not Nigerian Tribune) that its hospitals are currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19. The figure, according to the administration, which was very far from the truth, was credited to the Chairman of the FCT chapter of […]

COVID-19: Our hospitals are not rendering skeletal services ― FCTA
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR