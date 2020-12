Tribune Online

Gunmen kidnap Catholic bishop, driver in Imo

Gunmen in Imo State have abducted the Catholic Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe. The abduction reportedly took place at about 8 pm on Sunday, December 27, along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, the Imo State capital. The victim is expected to take over from the diocesan archbishop, A.J.V Obinna, when he retires in 2021. Chikwe […]

