For the umpteenth time, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recorded cases of mob action on Monday. The first incident occurred at Oke-Ado area with a man burnt to death while, in the other incident, another man was rescued from being killed by another mob at Molete area. A team of Amotekun corps came to the […]

Jungle justice: Mob sets man ablaze in Ibadan, another rescued

Source: Nigerian Tribune