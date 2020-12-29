



Tribune Online

Troops kill nine bandits, one volunteer dies on Kaduna-Abuja road

Troops have killed nine bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja highway following a gunfight on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning. This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in his update on the security situation in the state on Tuesday. According to the […]

Troops kill nine bandits, one volunteer dies on Kaduna-Abuja road

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune