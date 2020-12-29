



UNIABUJA mourns pioneer VC, Isa Mohammed

THE Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has commiserated with the family of the pioneer VC of the university, Professor Isa Baba Mohammed, who died on Monday, December 28, 2020. The late Mohammed served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja between 1988 – 1998. In a condolence message on Tuesday on behalf […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune