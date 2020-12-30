Abiodun signs N338.6bn Appropriation Bill for 2021 into law





The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assented to the N338.6 billion Appropriation Bill for the year 2021. He signed the law shortly after the document was presented to him by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Wednesday. Abiodun said the budget tagged […]

