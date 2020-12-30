



Tribune Online

Bishop Kukah spoke on behalf of genuine Nigerians on Buhari’s govt ― PFN President

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr Felix Omobude, has warned those vilifying called the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Matthew Kukah, over his comments on the states of the nation, to desist from it, as Kukah spoke on behalf of genuine Nigerians. Dr Omobude, who issued the warning […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune