BREAKING: Oyo govt now to allow crossover service

Tribune Online
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government, saying that officials of the State’s Task Force on Covid-19 will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after. The governor, has, therefore, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

