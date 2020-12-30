



Tribune Online

BREAKING: Oyo govt now to allow crossover service

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government, saying that officials of the State’s Task Force on Covid-19 will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after. The governor, has, therefore, […]

BREAKING: Oyo govt now to allow crossover service

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune