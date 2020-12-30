EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal, Johnson to sign for Britain





The European Union (EU) signed the post-Brexit deal on Wednesday, setting it on the path to be provisionally implemented. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to sign it for London in the afternoon. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel put their ink on the agreement on Wednesday […]

