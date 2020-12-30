



NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 85,560

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 749 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 85,560. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “749 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-299 Plateau-131 Kaduna-83 FCT-74 Kwara-35 Sokoto-26 Edo-18 Kano-17 Katsina-16 Delta-11 Nasarawa-10 Ondo-9 Bauchi-9 Rivers-5 […]

