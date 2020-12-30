



Tribune Online

New cases in Oyo rampant among children of 10-14yrs from isolated school —Govt

THE Oyo State COVID-19 task force has reported 90 new cases of the virus in the state in the last two weeks, with children between ages 10 and 14 years mostly victims. Dr Akindele Adebiyi, clinical epidemiologist supporting the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre and member of the state technical working team on COVID-19, speaking […]

New cases in Oyo rampant among children of 10-14yrs from isolated school —Govt

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune