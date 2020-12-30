NSE ranks world best-performing stock market, gains 50 per cent in 2020

The Nigerian Equities market has been ranked the best-performing stock market in 2020, even as it heads for its highest yearly gain in seven years.

Among the 93 equity indexes being tracked by Bloomberg across the world, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) topped the list as it records a Year-to-Date (YtD) gain of 47.2 per cent as of Wednesday.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gain increased to +12.8 per cent and +47.2 per cent, respectively.

On Wednesday, the domestic equities market sustained its bullish trend as the All-Share Index (ASI) revved by 1.03 per cent to close at 39,512.31 points.

Given the rise in the share prices of BUA Cement, International Breweries and Eterna Oil…