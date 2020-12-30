



Okowa says youths’ empowerment cardinal in his administration

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday said his administration took the empowerment of youths seriously because engagement of the youths would engender peace in the state. Okowa stated this in Asaba during the inauguration of projects executed by Oshimili South Local Government Council. The projects include the reconstructed Oshimili South Local Government Executive Council […]

