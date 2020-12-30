



Professor Odekunle dies, Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). According to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday night by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president described Professor Odekunle as a valued friend and a towering intellectual […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune