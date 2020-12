Tribune Online

SCOAN: Winning battle against fake news

ONE of the biggest thrills in the emergence of a postmodernist world like ours has been the immense possibilities that the virtual world opens. The social media has gained ascendancy considering its limitless followers and borderless aspirations. The virtual world is large and keeps expanding its frontiers by every stretch of imagination. The spatial and […]

SCOAN: Winning battle against fake news

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune