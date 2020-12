Tribune Online

US detects first case of COVID-19 variant

The first known United States case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant discovered in Britain was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at current distribution rates, Reuters reports. Biden’s prediction of a grim winter appeared aimed at lowering public […]

US detects first case of COVID-19 variant

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune