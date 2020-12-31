



Airport Fire Cooperative Society declares over N44M surplus fund

THE Murtala Muhammed Airport Fire and Safety Cooperative Multipurpose Society (AFSCMS) has declared a surplus fund of over N44 million with members’ dividends at over N26 million in its 2019 financial year. Speaking at the 20th annual general meeting held at the Murtala Mohammed Airport staff school Ikeja, the president of the society, Alhaji Saheed […]

