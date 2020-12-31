



Buhari hails Niger Republic’s peaceful elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the outgoing President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, and the citizens of the country for the peaceful and successful conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27. Speaking at an audience with Architect Namadi Sambo, former Nigerian Vice-President and Leader of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), appointed […]

