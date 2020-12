Tribune Online

Buhari signs 2021 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 Appropriation Act. He appended his signature to the document at a ceremony inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday. The National Assembly had on December 21, 2020, passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill with an aggregate expenditure of N13, 588, 027,886, 175 trillion. It comprises […]

