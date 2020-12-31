Tribune Online
Gov Bello dissolves interim KGIRS management, appoints acting chairman
The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has dissolved the Interim Management of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS). In a statement issued from the office of the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade, stated that the governor appointed Yusufu Abubakar as the new acting chairman, to head the KGIRS. In […]
