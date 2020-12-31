Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme

By
Headliners
-
6


Tribune Online
Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme

Moghalu, NIWA, multimillion naira jetty, Presidential Amnesty Programme

IN his quest to enhance security on inland waterways, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu has paid a courtesy visit to the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Colonel Milland Dikio Dixon in his office in Abuja. In a statement signed recently by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NIWA, Jibril […]

Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR