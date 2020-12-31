



Tribune Online

Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme

IN his quest to enhance security on inland waterways, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu has paid a courtesy visit to the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Colonel Milland Dikio Dixon in his office in Abuja. In a statement signed recently by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NIWA, Jibril […]

Insecurity: NIWA seeks collaboration with Presidential Amnesty programme

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune