Kwara promotes 1,600 civil servants

Kwara State Civil Service Commission has promoted over 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview exercises conducted recently. The Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Hajia Habeebat Anike Yusuf, stated this during an interview with journalists at the Civil Service Commission premises today. She stated that the over 1,600 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

