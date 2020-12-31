Nurse arrested for having sex with Covid-19 patient inside toilet

A nurse and a Covid-19 patient have been arrested after they had sex in the toilet of a hospital in Indonesia.

A man, who was infected with the deadly virus in Jakarta, had sex with a nurse in the toilet of the hospital and shared gory details on social media, The Sun reported.

The patient uploaded a screenshot of WhatsApp messages that were exchanged between them.

Police questioned the man and the nurse after his post went viral on social media.

During interrogation, both admitted that they met to have sex in a toilet at the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta, reports said.

The nurse, in fact, stripped off his PPE suit before the act.

Lieutenant Colonel Arh Herwin BS, head of…