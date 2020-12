Tribune Online

AS ICC opens Nigeria’s file

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague, The Netherlands, announced on December 11 that it would move forward to investigate crimes against humanity and war crimes in Nigeria over the prosecution of the counter-terrorism activities against Boko Haram which have gone on for years. The announcement was made by ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou […]

AS ICC opens Nigeria’s file

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune