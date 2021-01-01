



COVID-19 won’t hinder our developmental strides in Kogi – Gov Bello

KOGI State Governor, Yahaya Bello has assured citizens that the ongoing developmental strides across the state will be sustained by his administration notwithstanding the much talked about second wave of COVID-19. Bello, who stated this on Friday in his New Year broadcast to people of the state, maintained that his administration has never and will […]

