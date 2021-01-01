



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Nigerians must not give up on Buhari administration — APC Governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have urged Nigerians not to lose confidence in the present administration over the unsavoury security situation in the country. Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a new year message entitled, “A Call for National Unity to Overcome our Challenges,” admitted that […]

Insecurity: Nigerians must not give up on Buhari administration — APC Governors

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune