Kaduna sex party: Council for Sharia backs demolition, asks govt to fish out nude clubs

The Supreme Council for Sharia, Kaduna branch has thrown its weight behind the demolition of building promoting sex party in Kaduna.

This was even as it urged the state government to fish out other nude clubs operating in the state capital.

In a statement issued by the state secretary of the council, Sheikh AbdurRahman Hassan on Friday noted that government should scan out other places where such illicit acts are being perpetrated like the ‘Ajagunle’ area in the metropolis.

The statement said further, ”Allah (SWT) stated categorically in Suratul Hajj verse 41, thus: “Those who, when We empower them in the land, observe prayer, and give regular charity, and command what is…