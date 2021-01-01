



Muslim professor slams preachers who forbid wishing Christians happy holidays

A professor of Comparative Jurisprudence at al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt, Ahmed Karima, has slammed Islamic preachers who forbid wishing Christians happy holidays. He described such behaviour as “recalcitrant, ignorant and deviant” during a phone-in on a TV show. Karima personally congratulated Christians on their holidays, wishing that the new year brings “goodness, peace and love […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune