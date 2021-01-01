NDLEA arrests 133 suspected drug traffickers in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drug-related offences in 2020. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Friday. She noted that 44 convictions were recorded during the year and the convicts […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

