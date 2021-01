Tribune Online

Nigeria owed ₦32.2trn by September 2020 ― DMO

Nigeria’s total public debt as at September 2020 stood at ₦32.223 trillion or $84.574 billion according to statistics released on Thursday by Debt Management Office (DMO). Total public debt is owed by federal and sub-national governments put together. A break down of the stock showed that 37.82per cent was external, while the balance of 62.18 […]

Nigeria owed ₦32.2trn by September 2020 ― DMO

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune