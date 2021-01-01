



Tribune Online

Oluwaseun Praise Adefusi, Secondary school certificate holder, becomes a chartered accountant

Oluwaseun Praise Adefusi is a secondary school certificate holder who is now a Chartered Accountant. In this interview with ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, the 20-year-old speaks on how she achieved this feat, the challenges she faced, among others. What made you think about accounting? As a child, anytime people asked me, I would just say I want […]

Oluwaseun Praise Adefusi, Secondary school certificate holder, becomes a chartered accountant

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune