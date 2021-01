Tribune Online

A yet to be identified middle aged woman on Friday lost her life in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Gbongan/ Ibadan express way,when her Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number FKJ 627 had an head on collision with a DAF Truck with registration number XC606MKA. ALSO READ: Kaduna sex party: Council for Sharia backs […]

