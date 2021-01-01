



Tribune Online

Reps minority caucus to intensify oversight on development projects

The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives assured Nigerians of its resolve to intensify efforts on oversight function of various developmental projects in 2021 fiscal year. The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who gave the assurance in a New Year message, congratulated Nigerians for crossing over into Year 2021 and urged them to face […]

Reps minority caucus to intensify oversight on development projects

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune