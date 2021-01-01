



Stop giving excuses, face governance, Senate Minority Leader tells Buhari

Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop giving excuses for the failure of his administration. Senator Abaribe who incidentally is Senate Minority Leader gave the admonition in his reaction to the New Year broadcast by President Buhari. President Buhari while admitting that the performance of his administration fell short […]

