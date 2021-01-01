



Unilorin resumes academic activities January 11

The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Kwara State has announced January 11, 2021 as resumption date. In a statement by the institution’s director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, said that students would receive lectures online. The statement reads: Following the recent suspension of the nine-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune