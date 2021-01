Tribune Online

After 20 years, Alaafin visits Soun, duo sues for peace

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The visit of the Alaafin to the Soun of Ogbomoso came 20 years after the Alaafin visited […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune