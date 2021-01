Tribune Online

Au revoir to a Yoruba nationalist, Bayonle Ademodi (1952-2020)

There is the possibility that, the editor of this piece will hesitate a bit to consider the piece for publication. This, I want to presume will be on the thought that, the man I have chosen to memorialise in this piece was neither a flamboyant celebrity nor a grandiloquent political figure. Yet, I hope the […]

Au revoir to a Yoruba nationalist, Bayonle Ademodi (1952-2020)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune