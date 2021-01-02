



Tribune Online

Brace up for second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi gov tells citizens

Residents of Bauchi State have been told to brace up for the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which is said to be deadlier than the first one. The assertion was made by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in his New Year message to the people of the state. The Governor said that, “We […]

Brace up for second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi gov tells citizens

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune