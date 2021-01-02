



Dame Okowa receives first baby, pays N1.13m medical bill for Patients

First lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa has presented gift and offered prayers to the first baby born in Delta State on January 1, 2021. Making the presentation at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, the governor’s wife expressed joy seeing the first baby of the year. She said the year 2021 was a special year even […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune