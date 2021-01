Tribune Online

The kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe and his driver Robert Ndubuisi, have been released. According to a statement of the Archdiocese of Owerri, made available to Vatican News, Bishop Chikwe and his driver were released on the evening of the New Year, 1 January. “With gratitude to God, I hereby inform all […]

