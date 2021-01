Tribune Online

NEMA solicits stakeholders’ support on disaster management in Ekiti

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has solicited collaboration among stakeholders on efficient disaster management in Ekiti. The NEMA Head of Operations for Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States, Mr Segun Afolayan stated this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, tagged, “Stakeholders Meeting on Strengthening Inter-Agency Relationship on Preparedness And Response to Emergencies. Representatives of Nigeria […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune