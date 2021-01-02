



Nigeria’s first Professor of Computer Science, Olu Longe, dies at 88

The first professor of Computer Science in Nigeria, Professor Oluwunmi Longe, has died. A statement by his family, made available to Tribune Online, said “Professor Olu Longe died on Monday, 14 December 2020 in his residence at Olu Longe Street, Ikolaba Estate, New Bodija, Ibadan, owing to old age factors. “He was aged 88.” According […]

