



Tribune Online

Oluwo pledges to give scholarship to rehabilitated miscreants, thugs in Iwo

A front line traditional ruler in the country and the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi at the weekend warned against disregarding any section of youths especially, those considered as miscreants in any given society to discourage criminal and nefarious activities in the country. He, however, disclosed that he had commenced with the proper rehabilitation, reintegration and plan to give […]

Oluwo pledges to give scholarship to rehabilitated miscreants, thugs in Iwo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune