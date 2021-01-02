



Police confirm arrest of Sowore, four others

THE Nigeria police have confirmed the arrest of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and four other suspects charged with leading an “unlawful” gathering in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Tribune Online gathered that Sowore and four other activists were arrested at the #CrossoverWithProtest, they organised in Abuja on 31st December, 2020 […]

