Tribune Online

We’re under cult attacks, Sapele residents cry out as 2 die New Year eve

Miffed by unceasing cult killings in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State esiecially in December, residents of the town have cried out to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene. This is coming after two persons were reportedly shot dead few hours to the New Year 2021 believed to be a revenge mission between members […]

We’re under cult attacks, Sapele residents cry out as 2 die New Year eve

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune