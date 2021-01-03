Another strike imminent as university workers issue fresh 14-day ultimatum





The long-awaited resumption of university students may be disrupted again as university workers, under the auspices of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), have issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over the disparity in allocation of N40 billion earned allowance. The varsity workers vowed to go on strike if after the 14 […]

