Avoid discordant tunes, make Nigeria greater in 2021 —Olumakaiye

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged all Nigerians to avoid discordant tunes and make the country greater in the New Year. Olumakaiye noted that the country’s diversity should strengthen it rather than disunite it and Nigerians should stop spreading hatred and division because of its consequences. He also called […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune